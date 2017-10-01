Patriots Entire Team Stands During National Anthem In Show Of Unity

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are unified.

A week after some Patriots players took a knee in protest of President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks, the Pats decided to show unity Sunday at Gillette Stadium before their game against the Carolina Panthers.

Each Patriots player stood with their right have over their heart and their left hand on the shoulder of the player next to them during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Patriots stood with 1 hand over heart, 1 arm around a teammate. Everyone on Panthers stood. Big cheers from the crowd pic.twitter.com/3kG2EWJo6U — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 1, 2017

Patriots with their hands over their hearts and around each other for the anthem pic.twitter.com/ZER9JgDeE9 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) October 1, 2017

This echoed statements from Danny Amendola and Devin McCourty that the team would be unified this week.

A few of New England’s player attended a meeting Tuesday with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and several owners to discuss the protests in which Patriots owner Robert Kraft voiced his concerns with the demonstration.

