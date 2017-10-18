Al Horford’s Sister Blasts Mia Khalifa Over Iffy Gordon Hayward Tweet

After Gordon Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle injury Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, many took to social media to send good vibes to the Boston Celtics forward.

Others, however, had some rather distasteful responses.

Check out this tweet from American-Lebanese webcam model Mia Khalifa:

I feel like Gordon Hayward was the sacrificial lamb to unite Boston and Cleveland for a minute before a civil war broke out — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) October 18, 2017

Yes, emotions were high in Cleveland, especially with Kyrie Irving returning to the city where he spent the first six years of his NBA career. Still, there are far better ways to get your point across.

Khalifa’s tweet fell particularly flat on Anna Horford, sister of Celtics forward Al Horford. See her blunt response below:

(Warning: the following tweet contains some NSFW language.)

Aggressive.

It’s hard to decide who had a worse reaction to Hayward’s injury: Khalifa, or FOX Sports 1’s Skip Bayless, who got reamed out for his insensitive remarks.

As for the Celtics, they just need to get used to life without Hayward, who Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said suffered a dislocated ankle and a fractured tibia. The loss of the 27-year-old will be difficult to overcome, but the C’s might have the talent necessary to do so.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images