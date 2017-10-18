Athletes Send Thoughts, Prayers To Gordon Hayward After Scary Injury

Gordon Hayward’s Boston Celtics debut was cut short in heartbreaking fashion.

Minutes into the Celtics’ season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle, lower leg injury after awkwardly crashing to the floor on a failed alley-oop. The star forward promptly was put into an air cast and carted off the Quicken Loans Arena floor.

Following the injury, several athletes from around the sports world took to Twitter to send their best wishes to Hayward.

Can't even put into words.

Gordon Hayward.

Feeling for you man.

Absolutely gut wrenching. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 18, 2017

@gordonhayward prayin for u my brother. — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) October 18, 2017

Prayers for GH — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 18, 2017

🙏🏾 for Gordon Heyward. — Chauncey Billups (@1MrBigShot) October 18, 2017

No way… that ain’t fair… — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) October 18, 2017

God bless you bro @gordonhayward ! 🙏🏾 help him thru this god! — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) October 18, 2017

Further updates on the severity of Hayward’s injury have not yet been made available.

