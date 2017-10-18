Aaron Judge’s Colossal Homer Ignites Yankees’ Rally In ALCS Game 4 Win

Aaron Judge is a rookie, but he couldn’t be less intimated by the stage of the Major League Baseball playoffs.

Judge pulled out all the stops in the New York Yankees’ win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Monday. On Tuesday, the big right fielder picked up right where he left off.

The Yankees simply could not solve the Astros’ Game 4 starter Lance McCullers Jr. until Judge stepped into the batter’s box in the seventh inning. On the first pitch of the frame, Judge walloped a towering solo shot to straightaway center field to finally put New York on the board.

Aaron Judge gets the comeback started. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/GCuLqQikP5 — Elite Sports NY (@EliteSportsNY) October 18, 2017

And he was just getting started.

With the Yankees trailing by one in the eighth inning, Judge launched a one-out, game-tying RBI double to send Yankee Stadium into an absolute frenzy.

Aaron Judge ties it!👨🏽‍⚖️👨🏽‍⚖️ https://t.co/LQlMMQdfbA — Bronx Bomber Ball (@BronxBomberBall) October 18, 2017

After Judge’s two-bagger, Gary Sanchez decided to get in on the action. The Yankees catcher followed his fellow slugger with a two-RBI double to give New York a 6-4 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

.@ElGarySanchez with the hit that took the lead and ultimately, won the #Yankees the game. pic.twitter.com/STxgpOdYWc — ThePostGame (@ThePostGame) October 18, 2017

With the win, the Yankees even the series at 2-2 after dropping the first two games in Houston. The two clubs return to Yankee Stadium on Wednesday for Game 5, with first pitch scheduled for 5:08 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images