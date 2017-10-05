Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Predators Lineups

Hockey is back!

The Boston Bruins begin their 2017-18 season Thursday night at TD Garden, and their first opponent should provide a stiff test.

The Nashville Predators, who lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, are in town. They boast a very deep and talented roster, highlighted by No. 1 center Ryan Johansen and No. 1 defenseman P.K. Subban.

The Bruins will be shorthanded up front with veteran centers Patrice Bergeron (lower body injury) and David Backes (illness) out of the lineup.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand–Ryan Spooner–Anders Bjork

Matt Beleskey–Sean Kuraly–Frank Vatrano

Tim Schaller–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Kevan Miller–Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid

Tuukka Rask

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Filip Forsberg–Ryan Johansen–Viktor Arvidsson

Scott Hartnell–Nick Bonino–Kevin Fiala

Mikka Salomaki–Colton Sissons–Craig Smith

Cody McLeod–Calle Jarnkrok–Austin Watson

Roman Josi–Matt Irwin

Matthias Ekholm–P.K. Subban

Alexei Emelin–Yannick Weber

Pekka Rinne

