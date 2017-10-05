Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Predators Lineups

Hockey is back!
The Boston Bruins begin their 2017-18 season Thursday night at TD Garden, and their first opponent should provide a stiff test.
The Nashville Predators, who lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, are in town. They boast a very deep and talented roster, highlighted by No. 1 center Ryan Johansen and No. 1 defenseman P.K. Subban.
The Bruins will be shorthanded up front with veteran centers Patrice Bergeron (lower body injury) and David Backes (illness) out of the lineup.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand–Ryan Spooner–Anders Bjork
Matt Beleskey–Sean Kuraly–Frank Vatrano
Tim Schaller–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Kevan Miller–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid
Tuukka Rask
NASHVILLE PREDATORS
Filip Forsberg–Ryan Johansen–Viktor Arvidsson
Scott Hartnell–Nick Bonino–Kevin Fiala
Mikka Salomaki–Colton Sissons–Craig Smith
Cody McLeod–Calle Jarnkrok–Austin Watson
Roman Josi–Matt Irwin
Matthias Ekholm–P.K. Subban
Alexei Emelin–Yannick Weber
Pekka Rinne
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP