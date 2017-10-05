Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Predators Lineups

by on Thu, Oct 5, 2017 at 5:00PM
1,984

Hockey is back!

The Boston Bruins begin their 2017-18 season Thursday night at TD Garden, and their first opponent should provide a stiff test.

The Nashville Predators, who lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, are in town. They boast a very deep and talented roster, highlighted by No. 1 center Ryan Johansen and No. 1 defenseman P.K. Subban.

The Bruins will be shorthanded up front with veteran centers Patrice Bergeron (lower body injury) and David Backes (illness) out of the lineup.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand–Ryan Spooner–Anders Bjork
Matt Beleskey–Sean Kuraly–Frank Vatrano
Tim Schaller–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Kevan Miller–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Adam McQuaid

Tuukka Rask

NASHVILLE PREDATORS
Filip Forsberg–Ryan Johansen–Viktor Arvidsson
Scott Hartnell–Nick Bonino–Kevin Fiala
Mikka Salomaki–Colton Sissons–Craig Smith
Cody McLeod–Calle Jarnkrok–Austin Watson

Roman Josi–Matt Irwin
Matthias Ekholm–P.K. Subban
Alexei Emelin–Yannick Weber

Pekka Rinne

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of March 30, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $11,500 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

NESN Team