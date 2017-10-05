Yankees Expertly Troll LeBron James Ahead Of ALDS Matchup With Indians

The New York Yankees aren’t about to let the Cleveland Indians forget where LeBron James’ allegiances lie.

James grew up outside Cleveland in Akron, Ohio, and the Cavaliers star obviously is beloved in his home city. However, he rooted for multiple non-Cleveland teams before making it to the NBA, and the Yankees trolled James and their American League Division Series opponent by reminding them of the Cavs forward’s favorite Major League Baseball team.

James has shown up for the Indians in recent years, particularly during their postseason run in 2016 when they made it to the World Series before losing to the Chicago Cubs in Game 7. It’ll be interesting to see if James is in attendance — and what he’ll be wearing — when the Yankees and Indians face off in Game 1 of their ALDS matchup at 7:38 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images