Patriots Vs. Buccaneers Live Steam: Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ Online

The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off on “Thursday Night Football” to kick off Week 5 of the NFL season.

The 2-1 Buccaneers are riding the momentum of a last-second win over the New York Giants last Sunday, while the 2-2 Patriots are looking to bounce back after losing in similar fashion to the Carolina Panthers.

Though the Patriots have not looked like their usual dominant selves this season, they’ll have history on their side in this one. New England has not lost a non-Week 1 Thursday night game since 2008 and is undefeated in road games following a home loss since Tom Brady took over as quarterback in 2001.

Here’s how to watch Pats-Bucs online:

When: Thursday, Oct. 5 at 8:25 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Amazon

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images