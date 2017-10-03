Boston Bruins Must Finalize Regular-Season Roster By Tuesday

The Boston Bruins have until Tuesday to set their regular-season roster before they begin the 2017-18 campaign against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

They already have made a couple moves over the last few days, including placing goaltender Malcolm Subban on waivers and releasing veteran forward Teddy Purcell from his professional tryout.

