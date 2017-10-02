Michael Beasley Has Preposterous Take On Kevin Durant, LeBron James

Michael Beasley is not short of confidence.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Beasley chronicled his journey through the NBA and discussed his expectations for his first season with the New York Knicks.

While Beasley won’t be much more than a role player for the Knicks and hasn’t really amounted to much over the course of his nine-year career, the 28-year-old apparently believes he’s of the same class as the league’s elite.

Let the Beasley era begin in New York 🙃 https://t.co/lsl9nikLq5 pic.twitter.com/r2VIcAMTMS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2017

Now that’s a scorching hot take.

Not that we have to spell it out for you, but LeBron James and Kevin Durant have four championships, five MVP Awards and 21 All-Star Game selections combined. Beasley, on the other hand, was forced to take his talents to China a few years ago due to lack of interest around the league.

It never hurts to hold yourself in high regard, but Beasley definitely is in way over his head on this one.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images