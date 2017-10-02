Celtics Vs. Hornets Live Stream: Watch NBA Preseason Game Online

Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and several other new additions to the Boston Celtics are expected to make their debuts Monday night at TD Garden when the C’s open their preseason schedule against the Charlotte Hortnets.

The preseason opener also is a chance for Celtics fans to see 2017 No. 3 overall draft pick Jayson Tatum in action for the first time. He excelled in summer league, but this would be his first game with veteran teammates.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Hornets online.

When: Monday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images