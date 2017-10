Boston Bruins fans were treated to a fountain of youth in the B’s season opener against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night at TD Garden. Rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy scored in his first career NHL goal to make for a perfect Amica Coverage Cam Play of the Week on opening night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images