The Boston Bruins weren’t taking a back seat Sunday.

Boston took on the Washington Capitals in its final round-robin matchup with the No. 3 seed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the line.

The Bruins came out swinging to start Sunday’s matchup and although they weren’t able to find the back of the net over the first ten minutes of action, they put six shots on net and have five shots blocked by the Capitals. Washington was only able to muster up a mere one shot on Tuukka Rask.

For more on the first period action, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam,” presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images