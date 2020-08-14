The Boston Bruins will try to maintain their momentum Thursday.
Boston won a thrilling Game 1 double-overtime contest against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday and aren’t looking to slow down Thursday during Game 2. The Bruins jumped out to a few quick opportunities against Carolina to start the first period with strong puck movement from their own end. Boston also filled space well keeping the pressure on the No.5-seeded Hurricanes.
