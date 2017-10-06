Malcolm Butler Inadvertently Punches Patriots Teammate In On-Field Fight

A fight broke out late in the second quarter of the New England Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers “Thursday Night Football” game, and it initially was a mystery why there was no flag thrown during the skirmish.

Maybe that was because Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler threw a punch but connected with his own teammate’s helmet. Butler inadvertently punched Duron Harmon in the head while appearing to aim for Buccaneers receiver DeSean Jackson.

The game officials let the next play happen, as normal. The Patriots subsequently were flagged for roughing the passer on two straight plays, allowing the Buccaneers to enter field goal range. But Bucs kicker Nick Folk missed his field goal to the right by a wide margin.

