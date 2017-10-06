Charlie McAvoy Scores First Career NHL Goal In Bruins-Predators Season Opener

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy’s rookie season is off to a tremendous start.

The 2016 first-round pick assisted on David Pastrnak’s first-period goal Thursday night against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden, and then he scored his own goal in the second period to put the Bruins up 3-1.

McAvoy played very well in last season’s Stanley Cup playoffs, which was his first taste of NHL action. He has a very bright future ahead of him, and he should be able to put up a lot of points with his high-end offensive skill and awareness.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images