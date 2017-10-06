NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski, Rex Burkhead Expected To Play Vs. Jets In Week 6

The New England Patriots’ offense is playing short-handed Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that shouldn’t be the case when they take the field in Week 6.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (thigh) and running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) didn’t suit up for Thursday night’s game at Raymond James Stadium, but they are expected to play next Sunday when the Patriots play the New York Jets, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots expect TE Rob Gronkowski and RB Rex Burkhead to be ready for their next game in 10 days vs NY Jets, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2017

Burkhead hasn’t played since the Patriots’ Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, while Gronkowski was a late addition to this week’s injury report and was ruled out of Thursday’s game just prior to kickoff.

New England will have 10 days to get its offense healthy before it faces a Jets defense that is ranked 19th in total defense.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images