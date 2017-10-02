Chiefs Vs. Redskins Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

The Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Redskins will close out Week 4 of the 2017 NFL season with what should be an exciting “Monday Night Football” game.

The Chiefs are the only undefeated team left at 3-0, while the 2-1 Redskins are hoping to move into a first-place tie with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

Here’s how to watch the Chiefs vs. Redskins game online.

When: Monday, Oct. 2 a 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images