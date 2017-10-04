Chris Sale Plans To Throw Until His ‘Arm Falls Off’ In Game 1 Vs. Astros

Chris Sale is ready for his first postseason start and he plans to give it all he’s got.

The Boston Red Sox ace will make his Major League Baseball playoff debut Thursday when the Red Sox take on the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.

The hard-throwing left-hander had a phenomenal first season in Boston, and while he knows the Red Sox acquired him to win in October, he’s viewing Thursday’s tilt with Justin Verlander as he would any other start. Or at least he’s trying to.

“I don’t want to put any more emphasis on this than there already is,” Sale said, per WEEI. “This is obviously playoff baseball so it comes with a lot more attention. But for me I’m going to pitch the same game, I’m going to go out there and do the same things I’ve always done. I’m not going to reach for another avenue that I haven’t reached for in my entire career. So I don’t think now would be the time to start doing that.”

Sale finished the season 17-8 with a 2.90 ERA and a MLB-leading 308 strikeouts. He also tossed 214 1/3 innings and had a mediocre September (2-2, 3.72 ERA), but he is coming off extended rest before his Thursday start, which means he intends to let it rip.

“I did have extended rest this time, which I think is good obviously this time of year,” Sale said. “Catch your breath, get your feet underneath you. I threw a little bit more intensified bullpen this past week than I usually do to kind of get prepared, sharpen up a little bit. Three days’ rest, I’m in. This is what I live for. I’m throwing until my arm falls off.”

The Red Sox certainly will need Sale to be at his best, as the Astros boast one of the most feared lineups in baseball. And with Verlander on the mound, falling behind early could mean a 1-0 series hole for the Sox.

