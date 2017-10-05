Watch Duke’s Grayson Allen Absolutely Posterize Teammate During Practice

Grayson Allen already is in midseason form, and no, we aren’t talking about tripping.

The Duke Blue Devils star guard elected to return for his senior season, and he hopes to make headlines this season for highlight-reel dunks like the one he threw down during practice Tuesday.

Allen’s team was on a fastbreak when freshman point guard Trevon Duval found the captain streaking down the right side. Duval hit Allen with a pin-point pass and Allen absolutely crammed it on sophomore Jack White.

In fact, Allen posterized White so hard he almost hurt himself when he slammed into the floor after the flush.

Take a look at Allen’s massive dunk.

Allen had a turbulent junior season that was highlighted by a trip against Elon in December and an ankle injury that required offseason surgery.

If Allen is back to the electric player that dominated the Atlantic Coast Conference during the 2015-16 season, then the college basketball world could be in trouble.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Dolejs/USA TODAY Sports Images