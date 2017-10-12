Danny Ainge Responds To Isaiah Thomas Saying He Might Not Speak To Him Again

Isaiah Thomas “might not ever talk to” Danny Ainge ever again, and the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations completely understands.

Thomas, who was traded from the Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the offseason, opened up about his career year, and the offseason that followed in a story by Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jenkins, including the hard feelings he has toward Ainge.

And the C’s executive responded Wednesday.

Danny Ainge responds to Isaiah Thomas' comments pic.twitter.com/6gDRKT6KuA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 11, 2017

A level-headed response from Ainge.

Thomas was third in the NBA in scoring last season and led Boston to the best record in the Eastern Conference.

And while he was hurt by Boston’s decision to move on from him, playing next to LeBron James should help Thomas get past it.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images