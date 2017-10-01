Danny Amendola Waves Julian Edelman Flag After Game-Tying Touchdown

FOXBORO, Mass. — Julian Edelman won’t be playing football this year, but Danny Amendola made sure his presence was felt in the end zone Sunday.

The New England Patriots trailed the Carolina Panthers by seven at Gillette Stadium with under four minutes to go when Tom Brady found Amendola in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal to tie the game.

And after scoring the touchdown, the Patriots wide receiver ran over to the crowd to wave a flag with Edelman’s logo on it.

Danny Amendola with some love for Julian Edelman after scoring game-tying TD. 30-30 #Patriots and #Panthers pic.twitter.com/wB0ncvkulH — Tom Leyden (@TomLeyden) October 1, 2017

Edelman is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in the Patriots’ third preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images