Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch Wears ‘Everybody Vs. Trump’ Shirt to Broncos Game

Marshawn Lynch on Sunday made his political statement well before the playing of the national anthem.

The Oakland Raiders running back, ahead of his team’s road game against the Denver Broncos, arrived at Sports Authority field wearing an anti-Donald Trump T-shirt. Furthermore, the shirt displays the President’s name in Halloween-style font.

Check it out in the tweet below, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch wearing an "Everybody vs Trump" T-shirt: pic.twitter.com/7aiCUbjLUD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2017

Well, that’s sure to be a conversation-starter.

Lynch, like many players around the NFL, has been kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” throughout the season.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images