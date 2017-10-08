David Ortiz Goes Nuts After Hanley Ramirez’s Two-Run Double In ALDS Game 3

The press is supposed to be impartial, but it doesn’t look like anyone told that to David Ortiz.

The former Boston Red Sox slugger is working for FOX Sports during the 2017 Major League Baseball playoffs as an in-studio analyst, but that doesn’t mean he forgot his Red Sox allegiance, as was evident Sunday during Game 3 of the Red Sox’s American League Division Series matchup with the Houston Astros.

The Red Sox led 4-3 going into the seventh inning, but they loaded the bases to open the frame in front of Ortiz’s good friend, Hanley Ramirez.

Boston’s designated hitter, who has been on fire during the ALDS, laced a two-run double into the left-center field gap to stretch the lead to three.

And Ortiz loved every second of it back in the studio.

Live look in at @davidortiz during that Hanley Ramirez 2-run singlepic.twitter.com/qTdNnPoJer — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 8, 2017

Never change, Big Papi.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images