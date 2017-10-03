Did Kyrie Irving Troll LeBron James With Special Hat During Press Conference?

The NBA’s pettiness level always is off the charts, but it’s about to hit another level this season.

After Kyrie Irving demanded an offseason trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers in order to get out of LeBron James’ shadow, it was clear that the two weren’t exactly on good terms.

The two took subtle shots at each other on social media and in interviews throughout the summer. And now that Irving is a member of the Boston Celtics, the Cavs’ chief Eastern Conference rivals, the shots are bound to keep coming.

That appeared to be the case after the Celtics’ preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday when Irving wore a hat with a message that could have been aimed at James.

Kyrie Irving wore a cap postgame that read: "Popularity contests are not truth contests." #celtics #cavaliers — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 3, 2017

We can only imagine how petty James’ response will be.

