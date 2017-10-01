Falcons Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

The Atlanta Falcons have begun the 2017 NFL season much better than many recent Super Bowl runner ups.

They are 3-0 entering their Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, who should be full of confidence after an impressive 26-16 win over the previously unbeaten Denver Broncos last week.

It’s a great opportunity for the Bills to make a statement to the rest of the league by beating an elite team. Here’s how to watch Falcons vs. Bills online.

When: Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

