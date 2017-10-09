Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

There’s nothing that throws a wrench into your fantasy football hopes quite like injuries.
This NFL season already has seen a multitude of star players suffer serious injuries, including Derek Carr, Allen Robinson, Dalvin Cook — and most recently, Odell Beckham Jr.
Injuries to key players can leave major holes in your lineup, but most players aren’t completely irreplaceable. A trip to the waiver wire can help alleviate these issues, and who knows, maybe a mid-season pickup could end up having a huge impact on your team throughout the season.
So, which players are worthy of adding ahead of Week 6? Here are the best players at each position owned in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy leagues.
Quarterback: Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals (65 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
If we’re calling a spade a spade, the waiver wire in your league probably isn’t going to be rich with quarterback talent. Most fantasy owners carry two QBs, a strategy that helps address bye weeks and advantageous matchups. That said, it’s important to snag viable quarterbacks while they’re still available. Palmer is past his prime, but he still puts up solid numbers on a consistent basis. He has Larry Fitzgerald to throw to, as well as exciting speedsters like J.J. Nelson, John Brown and Jaron Brown. The veteran signal-caller has thrown for at least 265 yards in each of the Cardinals’ first five games, and he’ll likely continue this pace throughout the season.
Other quarterbacks to pursue: Andy Dalton (CIN), Brian Hoyer (SF)
Running Back: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (56 percent owned)
It looks like the Packers might have found their answer at running back. Jones burst onto the scene in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, but it was his Week 5 performance against the Dallas Cowboys that left fantasy owners in awe. The rookie out of UTEP torched the Cowboys’ defense, rushing for 125 yards with a touchdown on just 19 carries. Green Bay appears to already have strong faith in Jones, and with Ty Montgomery still hobbled by a rib injury, the fifth-round pick could become a solidified fixture in the Packers’ offense.
Other running backs to target: Javorius Allen (BAL), Marlon Mack (IND), Andre Ellington (ARI)
Wide Receiver: Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles (30 percent owned)
Don’t look now, but the Eagles have made their case as one of the best teams in football this season. Carson Wentz has avoided a sophomore slump, and Agholor has become one of the QB’s favorite targets, as the third-year wideout has collected three touchdowns to start the season. Agholor shined in Philly’s Week 5 win over the Cardinals, hauling in four catches for 93 yards and a score. With upcoming matchups against weak defensive backfields like the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers, Agholor is worth the add.
Other wide receivers to pursue: Devin Funchess (CAR), Cole Beasley (DAL), Pierre Garcon (SF)
Tight End: Ed Dickson, Carolina Panthers (7 percent owned)
Tight end has been a position of importance for the Panthers’ offense in recent seasons, but Greg Olsen’s broken foot was a serious blow. While Dickson isn’t on Olsen’s level, he’s stepped up since being vaulted into the top of the depth chart. The eight-year veteran rose the occasion in Carolina’s Week 5 matchup against a tough Detroit Lions defense, amassing 175 yards on five catches. Cam Newton likes to spread the ball around, so look for Dickson to get a number of looks on a week-to-week basis.
Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP