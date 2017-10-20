Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire: Last-Minute Adds, Drops For Your Lineup

At this point in the fantasy football season, it’s becoming clear which players are worth holding on to, and which are better off being dumped.
Still, variables such as injuries and suspensions do pop up, which can make life difficult for fantasy owners. Not to worry, however, as we’re here to help.
If you’re still looking to make some moves ahead of Week 7, check out or last-minute adds and drops:
ADDS
Quarterback: Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills
If you’re one of the many fantasy owners who needs a replacement for Aaron Rodgers, then Taylor might be your man. The Bills signal-caller has played well this season, and is coming off a bye to face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that’s disappointed thus far. Furthermore, after the Bucs, the Bills’ next three opponents are the Oakland Raiders, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, three teams he should have no problem racking up points against.
Other quarterbacks to watch: Brett Hundley (GB), Andy Dalton (CIN)
Running back: Orleans Darkwa, New York Giants
We kno, it’s tough to trust anyone on the Giants offense at this point. But Darkwa has looked great the last two weeks, including a 21-carry, 117-yard performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 6. He likely won’t put up RB1-type numbers often, but Darkwa is the No. 1 back in New York, and should get enough volume out of the backfield to warrant a spot on your bench, at the least.
Other running backs to consider: Darren McFadden (DAL), Dion Lewis (NE)
Wide receiver: Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions
With Golden Tate expected to miss sometime after being injured in Week 6, Jones surges to the top of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford’s priority list. Jones broke out against the Saints on Sunday, as he caught six balls for 96 yards and a touchdown. He’s shown WR1 ability in the past, and we think he’ll do it again for the next few weeks.
Other wideouts to check out: Taylor Gabriel (ATL), John Brown (ARI)
Tight end: Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons
Hooper, overall, has been a disappointment this season for fantasy owners. But with Falcons wideout Mohamed Sanu injured, Hooper’s caught 12 balls for 98 yards combined in the last two weeks. Still, it’s not so much his recent performance that has us high on him, but rather his juicy matchup in Week 7. The New England Patriots defense has been miserable all season, especially against tight ends. We expect Matt Ryan to look for Hooper early and often Sunday night.
Other tight ends to add: Ed Dickson (CAR), Nick O’Leary (BUF)
DROPS
Quarterback: Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts
Even if Andrew Luck doesn’t return this season, we still think it’s time to end the love affair with Brissett. Yes, the second-year QB has played well this season, but his fantasy numbers are nothing to write home about. Furthermore, his next four games come against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers. We don’t expect much from Brissett in any of those matchups.
Running back: Jonathan Stewart, Carolina Panthers
Stewart’s days as a top-tier fantasy back are on life support, if they’re not totally dead. The 30-year-old has been held to fewer than 70 total yards in each of his last five games, and he also doesn’t put up the numbers in the red zone that he used to. Cut the chord.
Wide receiver: Tyrell Williams, Los Angeles Chargers
Rookie wideout Mike Williams made his NFL debut in Week 6, which doesn’t bode well for Tyrell moving forward. His ceiling’s always been tied to the health of the Keenan Allen anyway, and now that there’s another receiver in the fold, it’s tough to imagine him putting up fantasy-relevant numbers on a weekly basis. You can find better backup wideouts.
Tight End: Martellus Bennett, Green Bay Packers
Still without a touchdown this season, Bennett’s been a colossal disappointment. And if he wasn’t able to get on the same page with Rodgers, what reason do you have to believe that he’ll somehow develop great chemistry with Hundley? Sorry if you used a high draft pick on him, but it’s time to move on.
