Gordon Hayward’s Daughters Help Celtic Recover By Being Adorable

Gordon Hayward has a long way to go before he recovers from a devastating leg injury, but he has plenty of help at home.

The Boston forward dislocated his ankle and fractured his tibia just six minutes into his Boston Celtics debut on NBA Opening Night and is expected to be out for the rest of the season. But luckily, Hayward has two little doctors at home to cheer him up: his daughters Bernie and Charlie.

Hayward’s wife, Robyn, posted pictures of the two girls on Instagram, and they’re pretty adorable.

I know two little girls who can't wait to help their daddy feel better! #doctorbernie #doctorcharlie #daddyslittlegirls A post shared by Robyn Hayward (@robynmhayward) on Oct 20, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

Charlie's definitely a daddy's girl❤️. #babymullet A post shared by Robyn Hayward (@robynmhayward) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

Former Celtics forward Shavlik Randolph suffered a very similar injury when he was with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2006 and said Hayward’s recovery time might not be as long as people would expect. It seems unlikely the Celtics would bring Hayward back this season when there’s a good chance he’ll be 100 percent for the 2018-19 season, but who knows? Maybe Bernie and Charlie have something up their sleeves.

