Celtics Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The 2017-18 NBA season tips off Tuesday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.

It’s a rematch of the 2017 Eastern Conference finals, a series Cleveland easily won 4-1. The main storyline entering this matchup is Kyrie Irving’s return to Cleveland. He spent five seasons with the Cavs, including a championship run in 2015-16, before being traded to the Celtics over the summer.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Cavs online.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via John Geliebter/USA TODAY Sports Images