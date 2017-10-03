Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. Shares Disgusting Photo Of Dislocated Finger

You would be foolish to question Odell Beckham Jr.’s love for football.

The New York Giants wide receiver not only is one of the most talented players in the NFL, he’s also one of the most passionate. The three-time Pro Bowl selection hates being on the sidelines, which was made very clear Sunday afternoon.

In the second quarter of the Giants’ Week 4 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Eli Manning zipped a pass to Beckham, which caught OBJ in an awkward spot and actually dislocated one of his fingers. On Monday, Beckham shared a photo of the painful play.

I give this game everything I got. Ain't no way around it.. A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

Beckham’s banged-up finger wouldn’t keep him out of the game, though, as he immediately rushed to the sideline after the play and had New York’s medical team pop the finger back into place. Even more impressive, Beckham finished the game with seven catches for 90 yards.

Unfortunately for the Giants, they couldn’t capitalize on Beckham’s big day, as they fell to the Bucs 25-23, moving their season record to 0-4.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images