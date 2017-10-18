Jimmy Garoppolo Recognized For Practice Performance During Patriots-Jets Week

The New England Patriots on Wednesday recognized quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the work he did to help prepare the team for Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.

Garoppolo, New England’s backup quarterback, was selected as one of five Patriots practice players of the week for Week 6. The others were offensive lineman Ted Karras, defensive lineman Angelo Blackson and safeties Damarius Travis and David Jones.

Blackson, Travis and Jones are practice-squad players.

In addition to portraying Jets quarterback Josh McCown on the scout team, Garoppolo also led the Patriots’ first-team offense early in the week while starter Tom Brady recovered from a left shoulder injury. Brady did not participate in practice last Tuesday or Wednesday and was limited Thursday before returning to full participation Friday.

Garoppolo, who started two games during Brady’s Deflategate suspension last year and appeared in four others in garbage time, has yet to take a snap through six games this season.

The Patriots defeated the Jets 24-17 to improve to 4-2 on the season. They will host the 3-2 Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night in a Super Bowl LI rematch at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images