Gordon Hayward’s Wife Says Celtics Star Will Use Leg Injury As ‘Fuel’

Gordon Hayward understandably hasn’t addressed his fans since suffering a gruesome ankle injury Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His wife has a lot to say, however.

Robyn Hayward on Wednesday took to Instagram to thank those who’ve supported her husband since the injury, and also offered some inspirational words on the Boston Celtics star’s impending recovery. See the entire post below:

Skip Bayless definitely could take some social media notes from Mrs. Hayward.

So could Mia Khalifa, for that matter.

As for the Celtics, the silver lining (if there’s any) might be that this injury happened so early in the season, rather than just before the playoffs. Hopefully that will give these three Celtics enough time to step up in Hayward’s absence.

