Justin Verlander Heaps Praise On Jose Altuve: ‘He’s A Very Special Ballplayer’

Justin Verlander knew Jose Altuve was good. He just didn’t realize how good.

The starting pitcher joined the Houston Astros on Aug. 31 when the Detroit Tigers dealt him at the Major League Baseball waiver trade deadline. Verlander also watched Altuve hit three home runs in Houston’s 8-2 win over the Red Sox on Thursday, and after the game, he had nothing but praise for the second baseman.

“After we got new teammates, after a couple weeks it never failed somebody would be like, ‘Wow, playing against him, I knew how great he was, but playing with him, he’s even better,'” Verlander said of Altuve. “That’s the ultimate compliment, and that’s the compliment I can give to Altuve because since I’ve been here, it’s been a lot of fun to watch. He’s a very special ballplayer.”

Hear more from Verlander in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images