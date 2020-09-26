Tanner Houck Looks To Build Off Of Solid Outing Vs. Yankees For Red Sox

The rookie is taking the mound for the final time this season for the Boston Red Sox.

Tanner Houck made his Major League debut for Boston on Sep. 15 and has shined since earning wins in each of his first two starts.

The 24-year-old carried a no-hitter in his last outing against the New York Yankees into the sixth inning, before allowing one unearned run.

He looks to continue his stellar start to his young career Saturday night as the Red Sox take on the Atlanta Braves in their final night game of the 2020 MLB season.

