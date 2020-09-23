Jackie Bradley Jr. Has Been Red-Hot Over Second Half Of 2020 MLB Season

Jackie Bradley Jr. has been a man on a mission for the Boston Red Sox lately.

The center fielder has been impressive for Boston over his last 32 games hitting .313, while adding all five of his home runs.

One of the biggest reasons for his offensive success this season is his increased production against left-handed pitchers.

Bradley finished the 2019 Major League Baseball season hitting .213 against lefties, but has completely turned things around this season while carrying a .296 average against south paws entering the squad’s Wednesday night clash with the Baltimore Orioles.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images