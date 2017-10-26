Kyrie Irving Expresses (Irrational) Concern For Bucks’ Throwback Court

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: “Kyrie Irving said something that doesn’t make sense.”
Well, the Boston Celtics guard was at it again Thursday.
The C’s are in Milwaukee to face the Bucks in a game that will be played at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, formerly known as the MECCA, where the Deer played from 1968-1988. In celebrating their 50th season in the NBA, the Bucks created a replica court of the one that used be in the MECCA.
Yet Irving apparently isn’t convinced the court is new, as he questioned its safety during a shootaround Thursday morning. Check this out:
“I know that this is a pretty older court. It looks like it’s freshly painted as well.”
Well, Irving’s certainly not wrong about that second part. But he’s way off about the court being “older,” and the Bucks were happy to educate him.
Notice the part about the cushioned subfloor for “greater safety and durability.” Not to mention the court is made of maple wood, like basically every indoor basketball court on planet Earth.
But hey, Irving saying things that boggle the mind is nothing new at this point.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images
