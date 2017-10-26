MLB Rumors: Joe Girardi Out As Yankees Managers After 10 Seasons

For the first time since 2008, the New York Yankees will have a new manager when the 2018 season begins.

The Yankees won’t bring back manager Joe Girardi, according to ESPN.com. The former Yankees catcher was one of the longest-tenured managers in baseball, but the team opted not to bring him back upon the conclusion of his current contract which expired following the 2017 season.

The Yankees were one of baseball’s most consistent teams under Girardi. While he didn’t enjoy the same amount of success his predecessor and former boss Joe Torre did, the Yankees still won more than 900 games in Girardi’s 10 seasons highlighted by a World Series title in 2009. The Yankees won no fewer than 84 games in each season with Girardi at the helm but only advanced beyond the wild card round once in the last five seasons.

Coincidentally, the 2017 season was one of the Yankees’ most successful under Girardi. The Bronx Bombers finished second in the American League East behind the Boston Red Sox but won the AL wild-card game before knocking off the defending AL champion Cleveland Indians in the ALCS. The Yankees then came within one game of reaching the World Series before ultimately bowing out at the hands of the Houston Astros.

The open Yankees’ job automatically becomes the most prestigious opening on the market. New York has an undeniably talented core of young players like Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius and Luis Severino, while still having incredibly deep pockets and a willingness to spend money. Many believe the Yankees are waiting to pounce next offseason which figures to be one of the most loaded free-agent classes of all time.

