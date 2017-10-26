Cubs Pluck Chili Davis, Brian Butterfield From Red Sox’s Coaching Staff

The Boston Red Sox’s coaching staff is going to have a whole new look in 2018.

The Chicago Cubs on Thursday named Chili Davis their new hitting coach and Brian Butterfield their new third base coach. Davis and Butterfield both held those same jobs with the Red Sox.

Davis, a three-time All-Star, served as the hitting coach for Triple-A Pawtucket in 2011. He returned to the Red Sox as the organization’s major league hitting coach before the 2015 season after spending three years in that role for the Oakland Athletics.

Butterfield, who has a reputation as a great infield instructor, became Boston’s third base coach before the 2013 season when the Red Sox hired John Farrell as their manager.

The Red Sox parted ways with Farrell earlier this month, paving the way for several coaching changes. The Cleveland Indians on Thursday named Carl Willis their new pitching coach. Willis had been Boston’s pitching coach since 2015.

Alex Cora was just named the new manager of the Red Sox, with Farrell having served in that role for the past five seasons. He’ll be able to bring in his own coaching staff as Boston looks to advance deeper into the Major League Baseball postseason after being eliminated in the American League Division Series in back-to-back years.

