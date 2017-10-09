NBA Rumors: Marcus Smart Hasn’t Heard From Celtics About Contract Extension

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is one of the notable players from the 2014 NBA draft class who have not yet signed a rookie-scale contract extension, something him and the C’s have until Oct. 16 to complete or he’ll become a restricted free agent next July.

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, Smart wants to stay in Boston, but the team hasn’t reached out to his camp.

Smart is a tremendous perimeter defender, and his tenacious, hard-working style of play has made him a fan favorite. He came into training camp in great shape after losing around 20 pounds, and after a few preseason games it appears his outside shooting has improved. If Smart can become a consistent 3-point shooter, his value should increase quite a bit.

The Celtics already have an expensive roster, though, one that includes three max contract players in Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Gordon Hayward. Boston also must project the future value of young wings Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Still, Smart has a tremendous opportunity to receive a huge contract over the next year. The real question is which team ultimately will pay him.

