NFL Rumors: Chris Hogan Doesn’t Need Shoulder Surgery, Out ‘A Few Weeks’

The Jimmy Garoppolo trade has dominated New England Patriots headlines over the last 12 hours, but the team quietly got some other good news Tuesday morning.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan won’t need surgery on the right shoulder he injured Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported, citing sources.

#Patriots WR Chris Hogan does not need surgery for his shoulder injury, source said. Just rest & rehab, out a few weeks. Reevaluate post-bye — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2017

The bye week comes at a good time for New England, which doesn’t play again until Nov. 12. Hogan’s reported timeline of “a few weeks” means the veteran wideout could miss a game or two out of the bye, but likely no more than that.

Hogan suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 21-13 win when Chargers cornerback Trevor Williams delivered a hard hit to his right side. He reportedly underwent an MRI on Monday.

