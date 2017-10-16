NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Four Free Agents, Including Quarterback

The New England Patriots’ search for a third quarterback reportedly continued Monday.

The Patriots worked out five free agents, including quarterback Garrett Grayson, on Monday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported. The Patriots also worked out wide receiver Tim Patrick, linebacker Marcus Rush, defensive end Jhaustin Thomas and wide receiver Deonte Thomas, according to Reiss.

Grayson was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Saints on Sept. 2.

Thompson has the most experience among that list of free agents. He has 50 catches for 602 yards with three touchdowns in six seasons. He caught 11 passes for 125 yards with one touchdown this season before being released by the Chicago Bears.

Rush has been a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs since going undrafted out of Michigan State in 2015. Thomas and Patrick both are undrafted rookie free agents.

The Patriots recently had quarterback Taylor Heinicke on their practice squad before releasing him Oct. 9.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images