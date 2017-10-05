NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski Expected To Play Vs. Bucs, Might Be Limited

Fear not, New England Patriots fans: Rob Gronkowski should be on the field Thursday night.

Gronkowski is expected to play in the Patriots’ Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning. He might not be 100 percent, however.

#Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski (thigh), a late addition to the injury report, is expected to play. But he figures to be limited some vs #Bucs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2017

The Patriots tight end popped up on the team’s injury report Wednesday as questionable with a thigh injury despite not appearing on the injury report the entire week.

He didn’t appear any worse for wear in Week 4, playing all 70 of New England’s offensive snaps while catching four passes for 80 yards in a loss to the Carolina Panthers.

At the very least, we know Gronk will be in the building, as he traveled with the team to Tampa on Wednesday.

Gronk popped up yesterday as Questionable with a thigh injury, but he made the trip to Tampa, usually a good sign (via @PATRIOTSdotCOM) pic.twitter.com/gF3fAT2jDh — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 5, 2017

Kickoff in Tampa is set for 8:25 p.m. ET, as the 2-2 Pats look to bounce back from last Sunday’s loss.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images