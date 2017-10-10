Kyrie Irving To Appear On One Of Sports Illustrated’s NBA Preview Covers

If you can’t wait for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers to face off on NBA Opening Night, then Sports Illustrated has a sneak peek for you.

The magazine’s annual NBA preview hits newsstands Thursday, and one of the covers features new Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving decked out in green and white. The accompanying article covers the Celtics’ offseason moves aimed toward overtaking the Cavs in the Eastern Conference, which included trading with them for Irving.

Not a bad look.

The cover also highlights an article on Isaiah Thomas, who was part of the package the C’s swapped for Irving. However, he won’t be on the floor when the Celtics open the season against the Cavs on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Quicken Loans Arena due to a hip injury.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images