Odell Beckham Injury: Five Fantasy Football Replacements For Giants WR

Another week, another star player down. Such is life in the NFL.
Odell Beckham Jr. was the latest franchise player to suffer a serious injury Sunday, as the New York Giants wide receiver reportedly fractured his ankle and potentially could need surgery.
It’s unclear how long Beckham will be out for, but he certainly isn’t coming back next week, so fantasy football owners will need to find a replacement ASAP — even if that’s easier said than done.
Here are the best wide receiver options to replace Beckham on the waiver wire.
Roger Lewis, New York Giants
The internal options here are… not great. Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard also suffered ankle injuries Sunday, meaning Lewis literally was the last Giants wideout standing. He’s a virtual unknown who has just eight catches this season, but one of those catches went for a touchdown Sunday, so he at least should see an uptick in targets going forward. New York also might sign a receiver in free agency, so keep an eye on that, as well.
Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles
Agholor is a bit of a boom-or-bust play, but he struck gold in Week 5 with a highlight-reel touchdown to cap a 93-yard day. If the third-year wideout keeps making plays, quarterback Carson Wentz will keep feeding him the ball, so he’s a high-upside add despite a tough matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.
Mike Wallace, Baltimore Ravens
Speaking of boom-or-bust plays… After catching three passes total in his first three games, Wallace has delivered back-to-back solid fantasy performances, amassing 188 yards and a touchdown on nine catches in Weeks 4 and 5. The Chicago Bears have issues in their secondary, so if you need a plug-and-play option in Week 6, Wallace could be your man.
Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers
The No. 7 overall pick out of Clemson finally is expected to make his NFL debut in Week 6 against the Oakland Raiders. It might take a bit for Williams to get acclimated to NFL gameplay, but he comes with plenty of hype, so if you’re looking for a long-term add, why not roll the dice?
John Brown, Arizona Cardinals
Competing with Larry Fitzgerald, Jaron Brown and J.J. Nelson in Arizona’s passing game admittedly makes Brown a risky play. But he was second among Cardinals wideouts with seven targets Sunday and also caught a TD pass, making him the best play in a solid Week 6 matchup against a shaky Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images
