Eagles Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

The Los Angeles Chargers need to win Sunday at home against the Philadelphia Eagles or their chances of making the NFL playoffs basically will be zero.

The Chargers are 0-3 and play in arguably the most competitive division in the league. The Eagles present a tough test on both sides of the ball, and they have an advantage at quarterback with Carson Wentz enjoying a good start to the 2017 campaign.

Here’s how to watch Eagles vs. Chargers online.

When: Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images