Eagles Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

by on Sun, Oct 1, 2017 at 12:54PM
The Los Angeles Chargers need to win Sunday at home against the Philadelphia Eagles or their chances of making the NFL playoffs basically will be zero.

The Chargers are 0-3 and play in arguably the most competitive division in the league. The Eagles present a tough test on both sides of the ball, and they have an advantage at quarterback with Carson Wentz enjoying a good start to the 2017 campaign.

Here’s how to watch Eagles vs. Chargers online.

When: Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

