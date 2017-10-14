Patriots Rule Out Three Vs. Jets, Including Stephon Gilmore With Concussion

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was removed from the injury report Friday after recovering from an ankle injury. He officially was ruled out for Sunday’s Week 6 matchup with the New York Jets on Saturday with a concussion.

It’s unclear when the Patriots cornerback suffered the concussion. New England held a walk-through closed to the media Saturday.

Running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) and linebacker Harvey Langi (back) also were ruled out. Langi was involved in a serious car accident Friday night. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Defensive tackle Alan Branch made the trip with the team, a source told the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe. Branch was a healthy scratch in Week 5 and didn’t travel to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers.

The Patriots are down to three healthy cornerbacks for Sunday’s game with Gilmore and Eric Rowe (groin) ruled out. Malcolm Butler and Jonathan Jones likely will start. New England also has Johnson Bademosi, who only has played on special teams so far since coming over in a trade with the Detroit Lions. Safeties Patrick Chung and Devin McCourty also have played cornerback for the Patriots in the past.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images