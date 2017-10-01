Red Sox Vs. Astros Playoff Schedule: Dates, TV Info For ALDS Games

After playing four consecutive games against each other to close out the regular season, the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros will meet at least three more times in the American League Division Series.

The Red Sox, who clinched their second consecutive American League East title Sunday, will travel to Minute Maid Park to play the Astros, who won the American League West, for the first two games of the ALDS.

MLB announced the playoff schedule Sunday, though times for each game have yet to be released.

Here are the dates and TV information for the best-of-five series:

Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 5, TBD, Minute Maid Park, Houston

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 6, TBD, Minute Maid Park, Houston

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 8, TBD, Fenway Park, Boston

Game 4 (if necessary): Monday, Oct. 9, TBD, Fenway Park, Boston

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 11, TBD, Minute Maid Park, Houston

All five games will be televised on FOX Sports 1, with the first three also being available on MLB Network.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images