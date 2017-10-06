Red Sox-Astros Notes: Chris Sale’s Game 1 Loss Was Historically Bad

Chris Sale offered a memorable performance Thursday, but for all the wrong reasons.

The Boston Red Sox ace gave up a whopping seven earned runs against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Division Series, as the Sox went on to lose 8-2 at Minute Maid Park. Furthermore, the left-hander gave up three home runs to the Astros, continuing an alarming trend that plagued him down the stretch.

Sale’s outing was bad no matter which way you slice it, but how his performance stacks up against others like is rather alarming, to say the least.

The 27-year-old became the third Red Sox pitcher to give up three homers in Game 1 of a playoff series. He joined Rick Porcello, who surrendered three bombs to the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of the 2016 ALDS, and Matt Clement, who was taken deep three times by the Chicago White Sox in 2005.

It gets worse, though.

Before Thursday’s shellacking, Roger Clemens was the only Red Sox player to give up seven earned runs in their postseason debut.

Red Sox pitchers to allow 7 runs in their postseason debut: Chris Sale & Roger Clemens (Game 1 of the 1986 ALCS vs Angels). pic.twitter.com/y8Kbk6cQDJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 5, 2017

Ouch.

To Sale’s credit, he didn’t make excuses after the game.

Chris Sale: “This one’s on me … it’s a bad time to suck.” #RedSox — Steve Buckley (@BuckinBoston) October 5, 2017

If you’ve followed Sale throughout his career, you know those comments are characteristic of his no-nonsense personality.

Still, the time for talking is over, as the Sox must put Thursday behind them and focus on picking up their first playoff victory since 2013.

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Astros:

— Prior to Game 1, those in attendance at Minute Maid Park held a moment of silence for the victims of Monday night’s attack in Las Vegas.

Pre-game included a moment of silence for the victims in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/SQDZP4IpmO — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 5, 2017

— The Red Sox on Thursday announced that right-hander Doug Fister will start Game 3 of the ALDS at Fenway Park.

— Betts’ double against Verlander in the fourth inning was first hit in 17 at-bats against the right-hander. Here’s how rare Verlander’s success against Betts is:

Betts is now hitless in 16 career PAs vs Verlander. No other pitcher has held him hitless in > 7 PAs. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 5, 2017

— Rick Porcello, who won’t start Game 3, game out of the bullpen in Game 1, and could be available Friday as well.

Porcello, potential G4 starter, would be a long reliever in the first two games of the series. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 5, 2017

— Devers’ RBI sacrifice fly in the fourth inning was remarkable, when you consider this:

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Rafael Devers (20 yrs, 346 days) is 2nd-youngest AL player with postseason RBI (Manny Machado, 20 yrs, 91 days in '12) — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) October 5, 2017

— But this, perhaps, is the craziest stat to come out of Game 1:

Hanley Ramirez is the 1st Red Sox in 105 years to come off the bench and record 2+ hits in a postseason game (Charley Hall, 1912 WS Game 7). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) October 5, 2017

— Pedroia has started in all 48 Red Sox playoff games dating back to 2007.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images