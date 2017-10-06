Bruins Rookie Jake DeBrusk Scores First NHL Goal; Dad Sheds Tear

Jake DeBrusk and his Dad, Louie, will never forget Thursday night’s Boston Bruins vs. Nashville Predators season opener at TD Garden.
DeBrusk made his NHL debut, and he scored his first career goal for the B’s in the second period to put Boston up 2-1.
Louie, who was in attendance along with other family members, understandably was emotional after seeing his son score.
Louie played in 401 NHL games from 1991-92 through 2002-03. Jake was a first-round pick (14th overall) of the Bruins in 2015.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images
