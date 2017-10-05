Red Sox-Astros What’s Next: Eduardo Nunez Injury Presents Depth Problems

Regardless of how the Boston Red Sox fare in the American League Division Series, they have a problem going forward.

In the first inning of Boston’s 8-2 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Division Series, utility man Eduardo Nunez was carried off the field after aggravating his right knee injury. There’s been no official word on Nunez’s availability for the remainder of the series, but if he’s pulled off the roster, he’ll be ineligible for the American League Championship Series, should the Sox make it that far.

And, for an already thin infield, that’s terrible news.

If Nunez is ruled out, the Sox likely will replace him with outfielder Chris Young. That would leave Deven Marrero and Brock Holt as the only reserve infielders on Boston’s playoff roster. That, in and of itself, is problematic enough, but it’s even more concerning when you consider both players’ numbers this season.

In 188 plate appearances in 2017, Marrero hit just .211 with a .593 OPS. Those aren’t good. Neither are his four homers and 27 RBIS. Holt, meanwhile, managed to hit just .200 with no homers and seven RBIs in an injury-plagued season.

Sure, both players are more than capable defensively, with Holt providing additional depth as a potential replace at first base as well as in the outfield. But the Red Sox need players up the middle who can provide some pop offensively, something neither Holt nor Marrero offer.

Furthermore, second baseman Dustin Pedroia has missed time throughout the second half with an injured knee, and probably shouldn’t play all nine innings throughout the postseason. If he, like Nunez, should aggravate his injured knee, Boston will have problems not just scoring runs, but also putting bodies on the field.

This is why Nunez’s potential absence is so troubling.

Since the Red Sox acquired him from the Minnesota Twins in a mid-season trade, Nunez has been a beast. The 30-year-old Dominican hit .321 with eight homers and 27 RBIs to go along with six stolen bases, all while spending time at third base, shortstop and second base in 38 games for Boston.

Replacing that type of production and versatility would be difficult for any team, let alone a team with as many depth and offensive issues as the Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images